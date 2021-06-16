Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain to front new BBC cookery show

Nadiya Hussain

The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain will present a new cookery series for the BBC.

Nadiya’s Fast Flavours will feature the star sharing her favourite recipes with viewers, from healthy snacks to comfort food, the broadcaster said.

Hussain, who won the sixth series of Bake Off in 2015, also hosts Nadiya Bakes on BBC Two.

Nadiya Hussain will front a new cookery show for the BBC (Jeff Spicer/PA)

Hussain, 36, said: “I’m so excited for Nadiya’s Fast Flavours! I’m going to be bringing a whole host of new everyday recipes to the table, that are easily achievable but fizzing with flavour.

“This new series is packed full of dishes that will enlighten and entertain, proof that you don’t need a special occasion to try out bold, exciting flavours that will taste great and make you feel amazing.”

Recipes to feature in Fast Flavours include custard French toast with pistachio crumb, Bombay mix burgers, lemon and basil shortbread and coffee glazed focaccia.

Catherine Catton, head of commissioning, popular factual and factual entertainment, said: “We are delighted to be working with Nadiya again on this uplifting series as she shares with us her brilliant, innovative and delicious recipes.”