Andrew Neil launches GB News with hour-long special

GB News

GB News has launched across TV and online with a special programme hosted by chairman and veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil.

The channel, positioned as a rival to the news and current affairs offerings on the likes of BBC and Sky, opened with Welcome To GB News, an hour-long introduction to the presenting line-up.

Former BBC political interviewer Neil told viewer that GB News would cover “the stories that matter to you and those that have been neglected” and would deliver “a huge range of voices that reflect the views and values of our United Kingdom”.

He added: “GB News will not slavishly follow the existing news agenda. We are not a rolling news channel nor will we be providing conventional news bulletins. But on all of our programmes and platforms you will always know what is going on and what the country is talking about.

“GB News will not be another echo chamber for the metropolitan mindset that already dominates so much of the media. It is our explicit aim to empower those who feel their stories, their opinions, their concerns have been ignored or diminished. We are proud to be British. The clue is in the name.”

The network has announced a raft of high profile signings, including former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, ex-BBC presenter Simon McCoy and former ITV presenter Alastair Stewart.

Ahead of the launch, Piers Morgan voiced his support for Neil and GB News’ chief executive officer Angelos Frangopoulos on Twitter.

He wrote: “Good luck to my old mucker @afneil and to @frangopoulos & the whole team on the launch of @GBNEWS tonight.

“Great to see a new TV news network on the airwaves & already making waves.”

Good luck to my old mucker @afneil and to @frangopoulos & the whole team on the launch of @GBNEWS tonight. Great to see a new TV news network on the airwaves & already making waves. pic.twitter.com/SusJXcK2Gj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 13, 2021

Following his departure from Good Morning Britain, reports have suggested Morgan could be another addition to the GB News line-up with Neil saying “any network worth its salt” could find a role for him.

With studios located in Paddington, west London, GB News will broadcast seven days a week across the UK and Ireland and will be available globally on digital platforms.

On Friday, the network also announced plans to launch a national radio service as early as next month through a proposed deal with telecommunications company Arqiva.