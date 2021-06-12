Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore to star in drama May December

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore

Oscar-winners Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore will star in drama May December from acclaimed director Todd Haynes.

Portman, 40, will play a Hollywood actress who travels to Maine to study a mother she plans to portray on screen.

Moore, 60, will appear as the woman in question, who 20 years previously was at the centre of a notorious tabloid romance with a man 23 years her junior.

Acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes will direct May December, which will star Oscar-winners Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore (Anthony Devlin/PA)

As the couple prepares for the departure of their twins for university, the family dynamic begins to unravel, producers said.

May December is from a script written by Samy Burch.

Haynes, an Oscar nominee whose films include I’m Not There and Carol, said: “What so appealed to me about Samy Burch’s exceptional script was how it navigated potentially volatile subject matter with a kind of observational patience that allowed the characters in the story to be explored with uncommon subtlety.”

Entertainment company Rocket Science is handling international sales at the Virtual Cannes Market and filming is set to begin next year.

Portman is a best actress Oscar winner for 2010 psychological horror film Black Swan.