Judge denies request to lower bail for teenager in Lady Gaga dognapping case

Lady Gaga

A judge has denied a request to lower the 1,050,000 US dollar (£744,000) bail for a teenager charged with attempted murder after Lady Gaga’s dogwalker was shot in Hollywood.

Jaylin White, 19, is one of five accused after the pop star’s beloved French bulldogs – named Koji and Gustav – were stolen at gunpoint in February.

Along with James Jackson, 18, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, White has denied charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.

Two others are alleged to have been accessories to the attack.

At a preliminary hearing in court in Los Angeles on Friday, White’s lawyer, Alex Kessel, argued his client’s bail was set too high and the evidence failed to support a charge of attempted murder in his case as it is Jackson who is accused of being the gunman.

White has no criminal record, does not pose a flight risk and the bail was excessive, Mr Kessel said.

Prosecutor Michele Hanisee opposed the motion to lower bail and told the court White posed a threat to the safety of the public and the dogwalker, who survived his gunshot wound.

She said when White was arrested, a semi-automatic 9mm Glock was found hidden in a toilet tank at his girlfriend’s flat.

White was seen posing on Instagram with large quantities of cash, the court heard, and he appeared to be attempting to purchase high-value items, including a French bulldog.

Judge Michael Garcia denied the request to lower bail.

He said: “The court finds there is no clear and convincing evidence he (White) is not a danger to the community and bail will remain as it stands.”