Kardashians tease answers to burning questions in KUWTK reunion trailer

Kourtney Kardashian has said ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s substance abuse issues were a “deal-breaker” for their relationship.

The reality star made the claim in a teaser for a reunion show that will air after the final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The series, which became a pop culture juggernaut and brought global fame for the family, will come to an end this week after 14 years and 20 seasons.

The Kardashian-Jenners sat down with US TV host Andy Cohen for what has been billed as a nothing-off-limits discussion about their lives.

In the trailer, Kourtney, 42, is asked about her relationship with Disick – the father of her three children – and if it would have survived if it had not been so exposed to the public eye.

“I think the substance abuse was a deal-breaker,” Kourtney says, before Disick, 38, admits: “I was pretty irresponsible.”

Cohen then asks Disick about his feelings on Kourtney’s relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

— Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) June 9, 2021

“So do Kourtney and Travis have your blessing?” Cohen says.

Kim Kardashian West, the star of the family’s TV show who built a global brand from its success, also features in the reunion trailer.

She discusses a mystery moment between her and her mother Kris Jenner.

She says: “What people don’t know is you said to me, ‘I’m gonna put you in a car, no one will find you – just leave.'”

Jenner, 65, adds: “And I’ll take care of it.”

Kardashian West later says she “absolutely” owes an unnamed man an apology.