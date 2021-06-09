Konnie Huq backs BFI scheme to help young people break into TV industry

Konnie Huq

Former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq has backed a scheme from the British Film Institute (BFI) helping young people break into the TV industry.

The BFI has unveiled its second See Yourself On Screen Challenge which tasks hopefuls aged 4-18 with creating their own idea for a mini-TV show.

Winners see their show made with the help of a team of professionals before being premiered on national TV.

Konnie Huq has lent her support to a BGI scheme designed to encourage young people to break into the TV industry (Ian West/PA)

Huq, a judge on the project, said: “We know that television can be a huge asset in helping children and young people explore and learn about the world around them.

“Not only can it be an invaluable educational asset, it can give them an outlet to express themselves in new and exciting ways, learn new things and develop their sense of citizenship.

“I’m so excited to be the judge in this challenge, allowing young people to express ideas, tell their stories for the future and see themselves reflected on screen is a beautiful thing.”

Entrants are asked to submit an initial 30-second video, summarising their idea for a two-minute-long mini TV show set 75 years in the future.

Successful applicants will be paired with a celebrity mentor, while Channel 5’s Milkshake!, CITV, E4, S4C, and TG4 are supporting as broadcaster partners and will each air the winning entry for their channel.

The resulting shows will be broadcast in the autumn.