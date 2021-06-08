The events changing the breakfast television landscape

Piers Morgan

Louise Minchin has announced she is leaving BBC Breakfast after 20 years, in the latest shake-up for UK breakfast television.

These are the other recent events changing the landscape of morning broadcasting.

– Piers Morgan leaves Good Morning Britain

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)

The TV presenter left the ITV show in March following incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan claimed he did not believe what Meghan said during her headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The duchess had said she was ignored when raising concerns about her mental health and that racist comments had been made before the birth of her son, Archie.

It later emerged Meghan made a formal complaint to ITV about Morgan.

Former Downing Street spin doctor Alastair Campbell and presenter Adil Ray are among those who have been drafted in as temporary replacements.

– GB News announces its breakfast show line-up

Andrew Neil (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The new channel, chaired by veteran political interviewer Andrew Neil, will launch on June 13 and feature a morning show called The Great British Breakfast.

Former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, Darren McCaffrey and Rosie Wright will share presenting duties while also working on other programmes.

The TV channel is being launched as a rival to the news and current affairs offerings of the BBC and Sky.

– Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford replaced on This Morning

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford (Ian West/PA)

In November 2020, ITV confirmed the married presenting duo would be exiting the Friday show, with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond taking their place.

Holmes and Langsford, both regular fixtures on This Morning for more than 14 years, continue to host the daytime show during the holidays.