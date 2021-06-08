Stars line up as Wayne Rooney returns to pitch for Soccer Aid 2021

Wayne Rooney

Singers James Arthur and Olly Murs and TV presenter Paddy McGuinness are among the stars joining footballers Wayne Rooney, David James and Ashley Cole for Soccer Aid 2021.

The annual charity match, that raises money for Unicef, sees England take on the rest of the world for a live show hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott on ITV.

Singer Tom Grennan and footballers Fara Williams, Micah Richards, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes will also take part for the first time in 2021, when the match takes place at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

James Arthur will take to the pitch (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Rooney is coming out of retirement to play for England again after managing the England side in 2020, while Richards joins the England coaching team with David Seaman as goalkeeping coach.

Harry Redknapp returns as manager of the rest of the world team.

Also returning to the Soccer Aid pitch are Olympian Usain Bolt, reality star Mark Wright, TV presenter Ore Oduba, Love Island’s Kem Cetinay, football freestyler and sports presenter Liv Cooke, radio star Roman Kemp and musician Chunkz, while Maya Jama returns as a pundit.

Mark Wright (Ian West/PA)

Other football stars taking part include Kelly Smith, Roberto Carlos, Patrice Evra, Emile Heskey and Jamie Redknapp.

Football Focus presenter Scott said: “I’m so excited for this! I’ve wanted to be involved in Soccer Aid for Unicef for many years, so I am delighted to be part of it now as pitch-side reporter.

“For years I’ve watched the games and it’s something that I know loads of people look forward to. It’ll be great to be back in a stadium with fans again – and all for such a great cause.

“With so many great names already signed-up – and many more to come – there’s no excuse not to get your tickets now!”

Alex Scott (Peter Byrne/PA)

Rooney added: “Pulling on an England shirt is always special, so I’m absolutely delighted to be doing that again in Soccer Aid for Unicef this September.

“Managing the England team last year was great but being around the players made me want to lace up the boots again – now I’ve got that chance, one last time.

“Soccer Aid for Unicef has been a massive force for good since it started back in 2006 and I know the public will support us again this year by purchasing tickets, which are now on sale.”

Since Soccer Air was founded in 2006, it has raised more than £47 million to help children all over the world.

Soccer Aid 2020, which was held at Old Trafford, raised £9.3 million