Small Axe and I May Destroy You to go head-to-head at Bafta TV awards

Bafta preparations

The Bafta television awards are set to return, with Small Axe and I May Destroy You competing for a number of major prizes.

Coverage of the ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One.

Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology leads the nominations after being shortlisted in six categories.

Sir Steve McQueen (Ian West/PA)

John Boyega is nominated for his portrayal of Metropolitan Police officer Leroy Logan in the Red, White And Blue episode, while Letitia Wright and Shaun Parkes are nominated for their performances in Mangrove.

Sir Steve is also nominated for best director.

Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You secured four nods, while Normal People and Sex Education were each nominated in three categories.

Diversity’s headline-grabbing performance on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent is in the running to be voted best TV moment.

The Black Lives Matter-inspired routine is among six nominees for Virgin Media’s must-see moment award, which is voted for by the public.

Penelope being revealed as the mysterious Lady Whistledown in Netflix’s raunchy period drama Bridgerton, abusive husband Gray Atkins killing Chantelle in EastEnders and Luke Skywalker appearing in The Mandalorian on Disney+ also make the shortlist.

Nigella Lawson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Nigella Lawson mispronouncing the word microwave as “mee-cro-wah-vay” is also included after the clip from her Cook, Eat, Repeat show became a hit on social media.

Channel 4’s Gogglebox is also nominated for scenes showing its armchair critics responding to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus press conferences.

Comedian Richard Ayoade is returning to host the ceremony for a second year.

Guest presenters will also include comedians Bill Bailey and Daisy May Cooper, Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar, television presenter Maya Jama and dancer Oti Mabuse.

Stars who will attend the event in person include Normal People’s Paul Mescal, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, I Hate Suzie’s Billie Piper and television presenter Graham Norton.

Richard Ayoade (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Organisers have also previously confirmed that stars who are unable to attend the awards in person will be able to make an appearance in hologram form.

Vick Hope and Stacey Dooley will present coverage from the red carpet before the ceremony gets under way.

However, TV fans hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite actors will not be allowed to line the red carpet this year.

Instead, fans will also be beamed on to the red carpet in hologram form.

The awards will also see Years & Years musician and It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander perform his song Starstruck ahead of the ceremony.