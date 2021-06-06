Oti Mabuse dazzles on the Bafta TV awards red carpet in elegant dress

Virgin Media Bafta TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London

Strictly Come Dancing professional and TV star Oti Mabuse has been reunited with dancing partner Bill Bailey at the Bafta TV Awards.

Mabuse, 30, and Bailey won the 2020 series of BBC One’s Strictly, with the win making her the first professional dancer to win the series two years in a row.

Oti Mabuse arrives for the Virgin Media Bafta TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London (Ian West/PA)

She took home the Glitterball trophy in 2019 alongside soap star Kelvin Fletcher.

The TV star, who also appeared on the panel for ITV’s The Masked Dancer, shared pictures on Instagram of herself and Bailey ahead of Sunday night’s Bafta TV ceremony.

She took to the red carpet alongside other stars of the small screen on Sunday at the annual award ceremony.

Oti Mabuse arrives for the Virgin Media Bafta TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London (Ian West/PA)

Mabuse wore a white, strapless Suzanne Neville gown on the red carpet, paired with jewellery from Dior.

Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology leads the nominations after being shortlisted in six categories.