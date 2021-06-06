All of the winners from the 2021 Bafta TV awards

I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel and Normal People actor Paul Mescal are among the winners at this year’s Bafta TV Awards.

Here is a list of all the winners:

– Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Big Narstie Show

– Current Affairs

America’s War On Abortion (Exposure)

– Daytime

The Great House Giveaway

– Drama Series

Save Me Too

– Entertainment Performance

Romesh Ranganathan – The Ranganation

– Entertainment Programme

Life & Rhymes

– Factual Series

Once Upon A Time In Iraq

– Features

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace

– Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education

– International

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)

Paul Mescal arrives for the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London (Ian West/PA)

– Leading Actor

Paul Mescal – Normal People

– Leading Actress

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

– Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper – This Country

– Mini-series

I May Destroy You

– News Coverage

Sky News: Inside Idlib

– Reality & Constructed Factual

The School That Tried To End Racism

– Scripted Comedy

Inside No 9

– Short-form Programme

They Saw The Sun First

– Single Documentary

Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)

– Single Drama

Sitting In Limbo

– Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

– Specialist Factual

The Surgeon’s Cut

Jordan (left) and Ashley Banjo arrives for the Virgin Media Bafta TV awards at the TV Centre, Wood Lane, London (Ian West/PA)

Live Event

Springwatch 2020

– Sport

England v West Indies Test cricket

– Supporting Actor

Malachi Kirby – Small Axe

– Supporting Actress

Rakie Ayola – Anthony

– Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)