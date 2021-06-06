All of the winners from the 2021 Bafta TV awards

I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel and Normal People actor Paul Mescal are among the winners at this year’s Bafta TV Awards.
Here is a list of all the winners:
– Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Big Narstie Show
– Current Affairs
America’s War On Abortion (Exposure)
– Daytime
The Great House Giveaway
– Drama Series
Save Me Too
– Entertainment Performance
Romesh Ranganathan – The Ranganation
– Entertainment Programme
Life & Rhymes
– Factual Series
Once Upon A Time In Iraq
– Features
Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace
– Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education
– International
Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge (Storyville)
– Leading Actor
Paul Mescal – Normal People
– Leading Actress
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
– Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Charlie Cooper – This Country
– Mini-series
I May Destroy You
– News Coverage
Sky News: Inside Idlib
– Reality & Constructed Factual
The School That Tried To End Racism
– Scripted Comedy
Inside No 9
– Short-form Programme
They Saw The Sun First
– Single Documentary
Locked In: Breaking The Silence (Storyville)
– Single Drama
Sitting In Limbo
– Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
– Specialist Factual
The Surgeon’s Cut
Live Event
Springwatch 2020
– Sport
England v West Indies Test cricket
– Supporting Actor
Malachi Kirby – Small Axe
– Supporting Actress
Rakie Ayola – Anthony
– Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)
Britain’s Got Talent – Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020