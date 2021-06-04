Two more celebrities have identities revealed in The Masked Dancer semi-final

Knickerbocker Glory on The Masked Dancer (ITV)

Craig Revel Horwood and Kelly Brook have had their identities revealed in the semi-final of The Masked Dancer.

The pair were disguised as Knickerbocker Glory and Frog respectively.

Squirrel, Carwash, Scarecrow and Zip will compete in Saturday’s final.

Panellist Oti Mabuse successfully guessed the identity of her fellow Strictly Come Dancing star Revel Horwood and model and actress Brook.

After having her identity revealed, Brook said: “Well I have always loved dancing but I’ve not danced for years, so I have been patting myself on the back and going, ‘I did that’.

“It’s just been the best experience ever.”

She had her identity revealed after losing out to Carwash in a dance-off.

Craig Revel Horwood was disguised as Knickerbocker Glory (Ian West/PA)

After taking off his mask, Revel Horwood said: “I’m so pleased, I have got to say, that I did this because I think it’s sort of good for me as a judge, and as a mean and harsh one, to actually come up and try it myself.”

He said he was “extremely nervous”, adding he wanted to “prove to myself that I had the guts to do something like this and it did feel like being back when I was 23 again”.

ITV show The Masked Dancer, a spin-off from hit series The Masked Singer, sees celebrities perform routines disguised in elaborate costumes as the panel of Jonathan Ross, Mabuse, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan try to guess their identities.

Comedian John Bishop also appeared in Friday’s episode as a guest panellist.

Thursday’s episode saw broadcaster Zoe Ball and former ice skater Christopher Dean unmasked as Llama and Beagle respectively.

Former ski jumper Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards, burlesque star Dita Von Teese, singer Louise Redknapp and Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo have previously had their identities revealed on the programme.