Craig Revel Horwood: Being on receiving end of Masked Dancer judges was hideous

Craig Revel Horwood has said having to perform in front of a judging panel on The Masked Dancer was a “hideous” experience.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge was eliminated from the semi-final of the ITV competition on Friday after he was revealed to be Knickerbocker Glory.

Speaking after the episode ended, he said watching back his performance was “horrible” as he kept noticing mistakes.

“At least my face couldn’t be seen,” he said.

Revel Horwood, who is known for being a harsh critic on Strictly, added: “I know what the celebrities on Strictly go through now.

“That’s part of the reason I did it as well, just to see what it was like for them and how nervous they might get.”

He added: “It was good for me to do that, I think, as a judge, to understand and know what people go through when they’re being judged by me as well, and just the nerves and having to really put yourself on the precipice and take the leap of faith.”

It has been sooooo hard keeping the secret. It’s finally out and so am I! Haha! Thanks everyone on the team for being so fabulous. I loved every second x — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) June 4, 2021

Revel Horwood, 56, said the thing which has pleased him most about the show is learning the identities of his fellow contestants.

He said: “All these people I know really well, like Kelly Brook, and I had no clue throughout the entire event who anybody was.

“So I’m watching with vested interest to see who these people were that I was dancing with and seeing on a daily basis.”

He added: “It’s crazy but it was a really fantastic experience and I loved it.”