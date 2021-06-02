NFTS and Pinewood Group announce plans for young filmmaker training base

Jon Wardle, Joy Morrissey and Andrew M Smith at the NFTS

The National Film and Television School (NFTS) has announced plans for a joint venture with production giant Pinewood Group to train young filmmakers.

An education and training centre is set to be established within the planned Screen Hub UK in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire.

The NFTS said the training facility is the first partnership of its kind and will help develop the UK’s entertainment industry workforce.

Plans have been announced for a new training facility for young filmmakers near to Pinewood Studios (Steve Parsons/PA)

The training facilities will include shooting space to allow practical filmmaking to be taught, as well as offices and seminar rooms.

Jon Wardle, NFTS director, said: “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the school in 2021, the NFTS and Pinewood Group remain at the heart of the creative industries.

“The scale and ambition of this partnership will level up the talent incoming to the UK screen sector, ensuring global productions will benefit from a highly qualified workforce, trained on site at one of the most exciting and progressive studios in the world.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Film and TV production is booming across the country, with Government support helping to keep cameras rolling through the pandemic and safeguarding the UK’s reputation as a creative industries powerhouse.

“I’m delighted to see this new partnership between NFTS and Pinewood, which will train the talent of the future and create even more high quality jobs in the years to come.”