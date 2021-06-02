8 unexpected stars who appeared in Holby City

Jodie Comer

Holby City will come to an end after 23 years and a host of famous guest stars.

Here is a look at some of the faces who have turned up in Holby City Hospital over the years.

Paul O’Grady

Paul O'Grady

The TV star joined the cast in series 15 to play a cancer patient called Tim Connor.

He appeared in three episodes in 2013.

Romesh Ranganathan

Romesh Ranganathan

The comedian also appeared in series 15, playing patient Darren Harrison.

Kym Marsh

Kym Marsh

The Hear’say singer and Coronation Street star popped up in series eight, playing Myrna Morrison in 2006.

Maureen Lipman

Maureen Lipman

The veteran actress appeared in series 14 as patient Bonnie Walters

Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer

Before shooting to fame in Killing Eve, Comer had one of her first TV roles in series 12 of Holby City, playing patient Ellie Jenkins.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman

The Oscar-winner appeared in 2002 as Kim Prebble.

Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright

The Black Panther actress appeared in two episodes in series 13 in 2011, playing Ellie Maynard.

Helen Flanagan

Helen Flanagan