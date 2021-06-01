Trisha Goddard to present new show on talkRadio

Trisha Goddard is joining talkRADIO for her own show on Saturdays at 1pm.

“talkRADIO is full of lively debate and no nonsense broadcasting. I can’t wait to join the team and speak with listeners about the biggest national stories and the big moral dilemmas of the day.” pic.twitter.com/t4V5jSk7us

