New details announced for Bafta TV Awards

Olly Alexander

Olly Alexander is to perform live at the Bafta Television Awards.

The Years & Years musician and actor, who starred in hit drama It’s A Sin, will give a rendition of his new song Starstruck at the ceremony.

He will also present an award with Lydia West, his co-star in the Channel 4 programme.

Alexander said: “I’m so excited to be performing Starstruck at the Bafta TV Awards this year.

Jodie Comer is among the stars who will attend the event (Ian West/PA)

“We’re performing outside next to the red carpet so I’m looking forward to serenading the stars as they arrive.

“I’m also going to be reunited with the love of my life, Lydia West, and presenting an award, it’s going to be such a good night.”

Stars who will attend the event in person include Normal People’s Paul Mescal, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, I Hate Suzie’s Billie Piper and television presenter Graham Norton.

Comedian Richard Ayoade has previously been confirmed as the host of the 2021 ceremony, which will take place on Sunday.

Guest presenters will also include comedians Bill Bailey and Daisy May Cooper, Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar, television presenter Maya Jama and dancer Oti Mabuse.

Organisers have also previously confirmed that stars who are unable to attend the awards in person will be able to make an appearance in hologram form.

TV fans hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite actors will not be allowed to line the red carpet at the ceremony this year.

Tom Allen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

However, they will also be able to be beamed on to the red carpet as a hologram.

A red carpet show will also be hosted by comedian Tom Allen and television presenter AJ Odudu.

Allen said: “I’m honoured to be bringing the excitement of the Bafta red carpet to everyone at home.

“To be working alongside the truly fantastic and utterly glamorous AJ Odudu is a dream come true.

“It’ll be wonderful to see the nation’s best-loved entertainers… interviewing the nominees for this year’s awards.”

Odudu said: “I am so excited to be hosting the 2021 Virgin Media TV Baftas Back To The Red Carpet show with my talented friend Tom Allen.

“It is, without a doubt, one of the iconic events in the television and awards calendar so I am honoured to be a part of it.

AJ Odudu (Ian West/PA)

“The talent within the nominees list is exceptional and shows just how wonderful the world of television is in Britain.

“Especially during 2020, when television of all genres was so vitally important, to so many, for so many different reasons.”

Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series leads the nominations for this year’s awards, where it is in the running for 15 gongs.

The Crown, Gangs Of London, I Hate Suzie and Save Me Too are also among the shows to have been nominated for prizes.

Emma Baehr, Bafta’s executive director of awards and content, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to celebrate the television industry, which has kept us all informed and entertained during what has been a difficult time for so many, and delighted to have a number of the nominees attending the Virgin Media Baftas in person once again.