Denise Welch takes call from father in hospital during Loose Women ad break

Denise Welch

Denise Welch has shared a video of her speaking to her father in hospital during an advert break on Loose Women.

In a clip posted on Instagram, the panellist could be seen waving to him while she was sat in front of television cameras in the studio for the ITV programme.

Welch previously revealed that her father Vin has suffered “months of no appetite and extreme weight loss” after he had complications following surgery on a gallbladder.

Welch, 63, said: “Dad, can you see us? We’re on telly.”

Alongside the clip, she wrote: “My dad calling from hospital during the ad break proving he wasn’t watching @loosewomen !!!”

The footage was captured by Welch’s fellow Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams.

“The one where your family calls during the ad break,” she wrote alongside the clip on social media.

Earlier this month Welch said her father has been “very poorly indeed”.