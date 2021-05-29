Ed Sheeran says his daughter cries when he sings

Ed Sheeran

Singer Ed Sheeran has said his daughter cries when he sings his new songs to her.

He and wife Cherry confirmed the birth of Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in September 2020.

Sheeran is among the performers at Radio 1’s Big Weekend of Live Music, which is taking place across four days starting on May 28.

The Shape Of You singer, who will perform on Saturday, told Radio 1’s Jordan North: “I definitely spent hours and hours in front of the mirror pretending to be essentially what I am now. Practice makes perfect innit. Now I’ll sing (my new songs) to my daughter, who’s not my biggest fan. She just cries.

Jordan North and Ed Sheeran (BBC)

“No, I’ve got some she likes. She really likes Shape Of You, the marimba sound is good but she doesn’t like anything loud or anything belty.”

He was speaking to North as part of Kids Ask Difficult Questions, a segment in which children ask celebrities questions.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter, 30, released his fourth studio album, the No.6 Collaborations Project, in 2019 and it topped the charts for several weeks.

Speaking about money, he said: “I’ve been very fortunate to be able to do what I love as a job for a long time. I’ve done alright and I would say I have more than I would ever need, I think.

“I like doing a lot of stuff for charities, keeping it local. I have a music foundation that pays for musical instruments and lessons for kids. Yeah, I feel like that’s where to put the energy and money and time and stuff if you’ve got it. (…) If you compare now to 10 years ago… I don’t know whether my 10-year-ago self would recognise the guy now.

“I mean I never ever thought I would play anything bigger than a theatre 10 years ago. I was just like, I’ll play Shepherd’s Bush Empire and that will be my peak. So I feel like with the way my career has progressed, my perception of what I should be doing has changed, if that makes sense.”

Not long now until we kickstart our #BigWeekend of Live Music with brand new sets from ten of the biggest names in Dance! ? Soundtrack your Friday night from 6pm with this incredible line-up ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GL58ho8za8 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 28, 2021

Sheeran was recently named on The Sunday Times Rich List 2021 on its music millionaires in the UK and Ireland list, with the publication reporting he is worth £220 million.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend of Live Music will see music fans treated to memorable performances from previous years’ events, as well as new performances from Sheeran, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Celeste and more.