Newly married Ariana Grande returns to the stage for iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ariana Grande

Newly married Ariana Grande returned to the stage for a duet with The Weeknd at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The pop star, 27, tied the knot with Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez on May 15 during an intimate ceremony with fewer than 20 guests.

She performed live for the first time since her nuptials at the awards show in Hollywood, appearing on stage at the Dolby Theatre with The Weeknd for their duet Save Your Tears.

Did anyone else have their binoculars out looking for @arianagrande's wedding ring? ? #iHeartAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/QIIXs1TVc9 — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 28, 2021

There was a masked, in-person audience at the event, which was hosted by R&B star Usher.

Megan Thee Stallion was the first winner during the televised ceremony and picked up the award for best collaboration for Savage, her chart-topping track with Beyonce.

Sir Elton John will receive the iHeartRadio icon award, with Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. set to perform during a tribute to the British star.

I've waited for another Ari/Abel performance since 2014, and they did NOT dissapoint ? #iHeartAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/NeT9AUCwec — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 28, 2021

The award will be presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X and will honour Sir Elton’s “global impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide,” organisers said.

This week Grande shared the first pictures from her wedding, showing her in a white strapless column gown with a draped low back and white veil with a bow at the front.