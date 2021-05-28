Demi Lovato and Doja Cat among stars on iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet

Doja Cat, Megan Fox and Demi Lovato were among the stars hitting the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
As Hollywood continues to recover from the pandemic, some of music’s biggest names were out in force at the ceremony in Los Angeles.
Say So rapper Doja Cat wore a fully sheer gown for the event.
The chart-topping singer teamed the flowing garment over matching underwear.
Actress Fox accompanied boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly to the ceremony.
She turned heads in a bright pink jumpsuit, coupled with glittery silver stilettos and matching bag.
Demi Lovato arrived on the carpet in a distinctive purple velvet pantsuit.
The singer also wore chunky silver platforms.
Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion was a winner on the night.
She wore a gold minidress, split down the middle with a sheer slash.
Singer-songwriter H.E.R. used her outfit to pay tribute to one of the evening’s honourees.
She walked the carpet in a sleeveless top featuring the likeness of Sir Elton John.
Singer Ava Max was another to turn heads.
She wore red satin trousers with a metallic bra.
And it was not only the female stars raising the fashion stakes.
Lil Nas X arrived in an oversized silver blazer with matching trousers.