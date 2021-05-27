Drag queens walk the carpet at Death Drop’s West End reopening

Death Drop opening night – London

Stage stars and comedians turned out for the reopening gala performance of Death Drop at the Garrick Theatre in London’s West End.

The show, subtitled The Dragatha Christie Murder Mystery, initially opened following the national lockdown in November 2020 but was promptly shut due to changing coronavirus restrictions.

Cheddar Gorgeous (Yui Mok/PA)

Drag artists Kemah Bob, Cheddar Gorgeous and Cheryl Hole were among those who posed for pictures outside the venue.

The event was also attended by former Great British Bake Off contestant and columnist Michael Chakraverty and comedian Leo Reich.

Cheryl Hole (Yui Mok/PA)

Death Drop, a socially distanced murder mystery featuring a full drag cast, is described as a “rampant, raucous, ridiculous romp of a murder mystery”.

The story follows 1980s pop star Shazza, whose fame has faded over the years, and Summer Raines, a glamorous American weathergirl living in London.

Attendees get their temperature checked (Yui Mok/PA)