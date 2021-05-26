Launch date for new channel GB News confirmed

Shakeel Begg court case

News network GB News will launch at 8pm on June 13 with a special programme, it has been announced.

The new channel, chaired by veteran political interviewer Andrew Neil, will kick off with a show called Welcome To GB News.

It was previously announced that former Daily Politics presenter Neil will lead the channel’s evening line-up with a prime-time news and interview programme.

Other high-profile signings to the channel include ex-BBC presenter Simon McCoy, former executive editor for The Sun Dan Wootton, and ex-Sky broadcaster Colin Brazier.

A morning show called The Great British Breakfast will feature a selection of hosts including former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, Darren McCaffrey and Rosie Wright, who will all work across other programmes and stories.

Businesswoman and former Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry will host Dewbs & Co every weeknight.

Wootton, known for his role in breaking the story of Megxit, will present Tonight Live With Dan Wootton five nights a week, while broadcaster Nana Akua will host Tonight Live With Nana Akua.

Broadcaster and author Neil Oliver, known for programmes including Coast and A History Of Ancient Britain, will host Neil Oliver Live, while Andrew Doyle will host Free Speech Nation, described by the channel as “a fearless filleting of the country’s thorniest debates”.

Former ITV presenter Alastair Stewart will anchor Alastair Stewart And Friends, featuring conversation and analysis of current affairs.

Brazier and social commentator Mercy Muroki will host a joint show, as will former Labour MP Gloria De Piero and economist Liam Halligan.