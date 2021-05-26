Big is back! Chris Noth confirmed for Sex And The City reboot

Chris Noth

Chris Noth will reprise his role as Mr Big in the Sex And The City reboot, HBO has confirmed.

Noth, 66, is back as John James Preston in And Just Like That… and will feature alongside other returning stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

Mr Big was series protagonist Carrie Bradshaw’s on-off boyfriend before they married in the first Sex And The City movie in 2008.

Chris Noth to reprise role of Mr. Big in Max Original @AndJustLikeThat from executive producer Michael Patrick King: https://t.co/6XxsVkkfOH pic.twitter.com/Z7tb8LSRV3 — Inside HBO Max (@InsideHBOMax) May 26, 2021

Michael Patrick King, executive producer on And Just Like That…, said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That… How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex And The City story without our Mr Big?”

The sequel series to Sex And the City will arrive on the HBO Max streaming platform and follow Parker’s Carrie, Nixon’s Miranda and Davis’ Charlotte as they “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s”.

The 10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York this summer, HBO said.

Kim Cattrall, who played man-eater Samantha Jones for Sex And The City’s six seasons and two feature films, will not be appearing in the reboot.

The show was long dogged by rumours of a rift between Cattrall and her co-stars.