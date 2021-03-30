Ingrid Michaelson apologises for Zayn Malik ‘marriage’ mistake

Zayn Malik and mother Trisha

Singer Ingrid Michaelson has apologised to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik after she sent fans into overdrive after mistakenly claiming the couple are married.

Michaelson recently collaborated with the former One Direction star on their duet To Begin Again.

She accidentally made the claim about the couple – who are parents to daughter Khai – during a live stream on Patreon, while talking about her collaboration with Malik.

The phrase “Zayn is married” began trending on Twitter and Michaelson said the furore gave her an insight into what it is like to experience their level of fame.

Speaking on her Instagram story, she said: “So, I should be asleep, but it’s been a crazy hour, hour and a half.

“On my Patreon live stream, I said that I’m working with Zayn.

“I mentioned that he was married, and he’s not married. As far as I know, he’s not married.

“It was a mistake. I’m so sorry, I said I was sorry. I didn’t realise, I don’t live in this world. So the level of fame, it makes me really, truly admire Zayn and anybody with that level of fame.

“Every little thing you say is just, wow! I’m not built for it.”

She added: “Just everybody has said really sweet things to me, and I have taken it very much to heart.

“Thank you, you have helped me to be able to, probably, fall asleep tonight. So that’s all.

“My apologies to Zayn and Gigi, if any of this trickles to you and is annoying.

“I’m sorry, that’s not my intention. And to his fans, I’m sorry for getting you all riled up, and much love to you all. And I’m going to go to sleep now.”