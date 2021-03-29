Royal Albert Hall postpones The Car Man performances

The production will now be staged next summer.

Royal Albert Hall 150th anniversary
The Royal Albert Hall has pushed back a run of performances to celebrate the venue’s 150th anniversary.

Matthew Bourne’s dance production The Car Man will now take place from June 9 to 19 next year at the London concert hall.

The performances had originally been scheduled to run from June 17 to 27 this summer.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

The Royal Albert Hall is celebrating its 150th birthday with a programme of events that includes performances by musicians including Patti Smith, Nile Rodgers, Gregory Porter and Kate Stables.

Chief executive Craig Hassall said: “We can’t wait to welcome Matthew’s thrilling production to the Hall, but we felt it was crucial to stage a full run of the show in front of full houses, enabling as many people as possible to join us for this extraordinary event.”

Bourne said: “Whilst we are all naturally disappointed that our loyal audiences will now need to wait a little bit longer for The Car Man to arrive at the Royal Albert Hall, we know that when the time comes they will be thrilled with what we have planned for this reimagined and epic production and that it will be well worth the wait.”

