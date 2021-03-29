Royal Albert Hall postpones The Car Man performances

Royal Albert Hall 150th anniversary

The Royal Albert Hall has pushed back a run of performances to celebrate the venue’s 150th anniversary.

Matthew Bourne’s dance production The Car Man will now take place from June 9 to 19 next year at the London concert hall.

The performances had originally been scheduled to run from June 17 to 27 this summer.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

The Royal Albert Hall is celebrating its 150th birthday with a programme of events that includes performances by musicians including Patti Smith, Nile Rodgers, Gregory Porter and Kate Stables.

Chief executive Craig Hassall said: “We can’t wait to welcome Matthew’s thrilling production to the Hall, but we felt it was crucial to stage a full run of the show in front of full houses, enabling as many people as possible to join us for this extraordinary event.”