Kirsty Gallacher to join GB News presenting line-up

Kirsty Gallacher

Kirsty Gallacher is to join the presenting line-up of new channel GB News.

The journalist and presenter will form part of the broadcaster’s breakfast team.

GB News has already announced a number of signings including former BBC presenter Simon McCoy, former executive editor for The Sun Dan Wootton and former Sky broadcaster Colin Brazier.

The former Sky Sports presenter, 45, has previously presented Channel 4 morning show RI:SE and also appeared in Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

GB News’ director of news and programmes John McAndrew said: “Kirsty’s warmth, openness and welcoming style is what GB News is all about.

“She’s a hugely-skilled broadcaster and a fantastic addition to the GB News family.”

The new network is chaired by broadcaster Andrew Neil.

GB News will feature more than 6,500 hours of content a year, made exclusively for the channel.