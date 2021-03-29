Anne-Marie added to delayed Edinburgh Summer Sessions festival

Festival-goers

Pop singer Anne-Marie has been added to the line-up for the 2021 Edinburgh Summer Sessions festival.

The annual music event was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but will bring crowds back to the capital in August.

Tom Jones, Travis, Michael Kiwanuka, DMA’s and Simple Minds will also headline the Princes Street Gardens venue to be held between August 6 and 15.

Fran Healy’s Travis will return to Edinburgh (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Anne-Marie will perform on August 12.

The singer’s debut album reached top 3 in the UK and she recently appeared as a coach on The Voice UK.

HRVY, Gracey and Call Me Loop have also been added to the bill.

Sir Tom headlined the festival’s inaugural year in 2018, sporting a tartan jacket, and will perform on Saturday August 8.