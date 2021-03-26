Taylor Swift shares first ‘from the vault’ song You All Over Me

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has shared the first of six previously unreleased songs for her re-recorded version of the album Fearless.

You All Over Me (From The Vault) features country music singer Maren Morris on backing vocals. It was produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe.

The track, a lament for a former love, was originally written for Swift’s 2008 record Fearless.

The pop superstar is re-releasing her old music following a high-profile and bitter row over the ownership of her early career masters.

As well as You All Over Me, Swift also announced a remix of her updated version of the song Love Story, also from Fearless.

She said: “You All Over Me (feat. @marenmorris) (From The Vault) and Love Story (Taylor’s Version) – Elvira Remix are out now because in this house we dance and cry at the SAME TIME.”

Swift, who won album of the year at the Grammys earlier this month for Folklore, announced You All Over Me’s release this week.

She said: “One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favourite artists.”

Her re-recording spree was triggered by a row with prominent talent manager Scooter Braun.

He acquired the rights to Swift’s first six albums in 2019, prompting a furious response from the singer. The masters have since changed hands again; Braun’s company Ithaca Holdings sold them to Shamrock Capital in a deal announced last November.

Swift said she declined an offer to go into business with Shamrock because of Braun’s continued financial involvement.

Fearless (Taylor’s version) includes 26 songs, while the original record included 13 tracks.

Explaining the new material, Swift revealed multiple songs were left off the original album for reasons including “too many break-up songs” and not being able to fit that much material on a physical CD.