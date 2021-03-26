Taylor Swift ends her legal battle against Utah theme park

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and a Utah theme park have dropped their opposing lawsuits without any money changing hands, according to a representative for the star.

Last month the owners of Evermore, a venue in Pleasant Grove, Utah, sued Swift for trademark infringement over the title of her most recent album.

In response, the Grammy-winning singer filed a lawsuit of her own, accusing the park of using her music without permission.

Taylor Swift has ended her legal battle against a US theme park (PA)

However, both parties have now dropped their legal claims.

A statement from Swift’s team said: “As a resolution of both lawsuits, the parties will drop and dismiss their respective suits without monetary settlement.”

Swift’s lawyer had dismissed the original claim against her as “frivolous and irresponsible”.

In a response, the star’s TAS Rights Management filed a suit in her home state of Tennessee for wilful copyright infringement.

According to the legal papers, the park and its founder Ken Bretschneider “routinely” used Swift’s music – including the songs Love Story, You Belong With Me and Bad Blood – “without authorisation or licence agreement”.

The park, which opened in 2018, was said to employ actors who “routinely perform copyrighted songs… to large crowds”.