Rafe Spall to star in To Kill A Mockingbird

Rafe Spall is Atticus Finch.

Rafe will play the iconic role in the new play by Aaron Sorkin based on #HarperLee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, directed by Bartlett Sher.

Performances begin 10 March 2022 at the Gielgud Theatre. Tickets on sale 6 April. #AllRise pic.twitter.com/9V4II9g6zE

