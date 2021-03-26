Kim Kardashian West’s relationship woes feature in family’s reality TV show

Kim Kardashian West kissing Kanye West at the Academy Awards

Kim Kardashian West’s marital woes have featured in the family’s reality TV show.

The cosmetics mogul brought months of fevered speculation to an end in February when she filed for divorce from her husband of more than six years, Kanye West.

Their marriage was rumoured to be in trouble last year after the rapper launched an unsuccessful presidential campaign and frequently caused controversy with headline-making tweets about their relationship.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West split up after almost seven years of marriage (PA)

During the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim tried to keep her troubles out of the spotlight but was seen offering to join West at his ranch in Wyoming.

“Kanye’s been in Wyoming and he’s been posting a lot of things on social media,” she said. “That is a little bit frustrating, but you just have to kind of separate yourself from what’s going on at home and what’s going on on the internet.”

Kim, 40, was filmed speaking on the phone about the father of her four children and said: “I am happy to come tomorrow, I am happy to come next week, whenever he wants.

“I’m still happy to come there and be supportive and chill with him and hang out with him and I know he needs that.”

Her mother, Kris Jenner, admitted Kim was “struggling” while sister Kourtney said, “she can’t possibly navigate this on her own”.

I love my siblings!! Ride or die for life!!!! #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 26, 2021

Speaking to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cameras, Kim said: “It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have.

“I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter so I’m still going to choose to not really talk about it here.”

During a brief discussion about West’s White House Bid, which was announced in July last year, Kardashian family friend Malika Haqq joked about Kim being First Lady, only for the star to put an end to the conversation while the cameras were rolling.

My sisters got me so drunk this night! LOL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 26, 2021

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim’s siblings Kourtney and Khloe tried to take her mind off the marriage by getting her drunk.

Kim, who married West in 2014, cited irreconcilable differences when filing for divorce. The former couple are seeking joint custody of their children and will stick to their pre-nuptial agreement, legal papers show.

It is unknown how prominently Kim’s divorce will feature in the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.