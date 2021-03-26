Kendal Calling sets summer return with Stereophonics among performers

Stereophonics

Music festival Kendal Calling will take place this summer with the Stereophonics and Dizzee Rascal among the headliners, organisers said.

The 2021 event will take place at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District from July 29-August 1, the festival said, after last year’s was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Rap music project The Streets and rock band Supergrass will also headline, organisers said.

(Kendal Calling/PA)

Other announced performers include The Kooks, Frank Turner, The Slow Readers Club and Scouting For Girls.

News of Kendal Calling’s line-up follows an announcement earlier this week by the Manchester-based festival Parklife, which confirmed it will go ahead in September with hip hop stars such as Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby set to appear.

The Isle Of Wight festival is also aiming to take place in September.

Dizzee Rascal will appear at the Kendal Calling music festival, organisers said (PA)

According to the road map out of lockdown, the Government hopes to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact in England by June 21 at the earliest.This would mean larger events can go ahead and nightclubs can finally reopen.

Glastonbury, the UK’s biggest music festival, has been cancelled for a second successive year.

Speaking about the return of Kendal Calling, festival co-founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson said: “It’s a great feeling to be able to announce the return of Kendal Calling in 2021. Not being able to celebrate together in the fields last year has only heightened anticipation for our return this July with a line-up that truly captures what Kendal Calling is all about.”