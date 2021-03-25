Millie Mackintosh: I am in awe of what my body has done and continues to do

Millie Mackintosh

Former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh has spoken about the “ups and downs” she experienced with her body during pregnancy and after giving birth.

The 31-year-old and husband Hugo Taylor became parents to daughter Sienna in the first half of last year.

In a long message on Instagram, she wrote: “It’s almost a year since I gave birth to Sienna and what an incredible whirlwind of a year it has been!

“When time flies by so quickly, it’s easy to forget to pause and reflect. So, this week I sat down, connected with my body and had a little chat about the adventure we’ve been on and the changes we have gone through.

“Looking back at my postpartum journey, every day I am in awe of what my body has done and continues to do, to support me and my baby.

“I admire how quickly it recovered from growing a human and evolved to support and cherish the needs of my darling Sienna.

“Parts of my body may not quite sit how they used to before but, I am learning to love the changes, the marks and the scars, because they remind me of the amazing miracle that occurred.”

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor married in 2018 (David Jensen/PA)

Writing that her “relationship with my body during my pregnancy and postpartum journey has had its ups and downs”, she said: “For a while after I gave birth I found it really hard to love my body again and it often felt like I was trying to love a stranger, I just didn’t recognise myself and it was a shock.

“I went from being pregnant and loving my pregnancy curves, to wanting to cover up and hide my body, hating how nothing fit me.

“I want to be raw and honest as I think it’s important for women to share more about their postpartum journeys and know that it’s ok, to not always feel ok!”.

She also said of losing her pregnancy weight that she had done things “slowly and safely” over the last year, using a mixture of regular exercise and a balanced diet.

“I haven’t rushed myself or followed any drastic diets, everything has been done in moderation,” she said.

“The balance that works for me is a 70/30 ratio of healthy vs more indulgent treats … especially a cinnamon bun or a big bowl of pasta!

“I work out 4-5 times a week, either running, Pilates, or strength-based sessions with my PT motivating me over Facetime!

“I’ve learnt not to punish myself, not to compare my journey to others and by doing that I am now in a good place. I feel strong, I love my body & I am proud of what we have both achieved.”