I would name my child London, says Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has said she would name her future child London because it is her “favourite city in the world”.

The TV star and businesswoman, who turned 40 this year, is not pregnant but was speaking about a potential name in the May edition of Tatler magazine.

When asked what she plans to “call her little one when the time comes”, Hilton, who appears as the cover star, said the capital of the United Kingdom because “London is my favourite city in the world”.

Hilton’s turn in The Simple Life, alongside her wealthy socialite friend Nicole Richie, propelled her to stardom as the reality TV series became a global hit in the early 2000s.

Reflecting on the past year and what it has shown her, she said she has “never been happier”.

She told Tatler: “My life was so hectic, travelling 250 days out of the year, for two decades. Obviously, it’s a really scary time around the world and my heart goes out to everyone.

“But I try to see the silver lining and, for me, it’s been amazing to re-evaluate my life and my priorities. I’ve lived such a full life, I now know that I am happy being at home.

“And I am excited for the next phase of my life: to grow up and get married and have a kid – kids – and live a real life. Because I never got to do that before.”

The star, who also hosts the This Is Paris podcast, got engaged to Carter Reum, a 40-year-old venture capitalist, this year.

The socialite and model also spoke about being “100% natural”.

She said: “I have never done a filler, I have never done Botox, I have never put a needle in my face.

“I am 100% natural. I have also stayed out of the sun my entire life.”