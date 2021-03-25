Cineworld plunges to £2.2bn loss with cinemas closed in pandemic

A Cineworld cinema

Cineworld has revealed it slumped to a mammoth 3.01 billion US dollar loss (£2.2 billion) in 2020 after closing its cinemas in the pandemic, but is hopeful of strong pent-up demand once sites reopen.

The troubled cinema chain swung to the loss from a pre-tax profit of 212.3 million US dollars (£155.2 million) in 2019 after revenues plummeted by 80% and admissions tumbled from 275 million to 54.4 million.

However, the group said it is hopeful of a recovery thanks to vaccine progress and “strong pent-up demand” once its cinemas open in the US from April 2, in the UK from May 17, and the rest of the world also in May.

But it continued to warn of “material uncertainties” over its ability to continue as a going concern, given the potential for further disruption to its sites and the release of films during the crisis.

Chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: “For all of us across the world, this has been an incredibly challenging year.

“At Cineworld, I never imagined a time that we would see the closure of our entire cinema estate, nor that varying restrictions would remain in place for so long as we continue to navigate our way through this crisis.”

The group’s entire 767 cinema estate has been shut for lengthy periods since last March.

But it said: “Looking forward, the outlook is more positive, with restrictions expected to ease in light of the vaccination programmes under way across our territories.”