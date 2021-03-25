Chrissy Teigen deletes her Twitter account due to ‘negativity’

Chrissy Teigen

TV personality and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has deleted her Twitter account after being left “deeply bruised” by “negativity” on the platform.

Teigen is known for her colourful social media presence and often shared intimate details of her life with her millions of followers.

The 35-year-old wife of award-winning singer John Legend was widely praised for sharing details about the loss of the couple’s baby during her pregnancy last year.

Chrissy Teigen has deleted her Twitter account (Ian West/PA)

She announced her departure from Twitter with a thread on Thursday, telling fans it was “time to say goodbye”.

Teigen said she had “killed herself” over mistakes on social media and urged her followers to “never forget that your words matter”.

She has deactivated her account, which had 13.7 million followers.

Teigen said: “Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.

“But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have shared intimate details of their lives on social media (PA)

“My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

Teigen, who has two children with Legend, 42, said she has “learned an incredible amount” from her time on Twitter, telling her followers: “Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!”

She said “one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity,” adding she was “sensitive”.

Teigen said: “I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you.

“I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.”