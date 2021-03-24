Dame Helen Mirren to star as a villain in Shazam! sequel

Dame Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren will star as a villain in superhero sequel Shazam!, it has been announced.

The Oscar-winning actress, 75, will star as Hespera, the daughter of Atlas, in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

Dame Helen Mirren will play a villain in the forthcoming Shazam! sequel (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Her casting was announced on the official Shazam! Twitter account.

The Warner Bros film, part of the DC Comics extended universe, is a sequel to 2019’s Shazam!

Zachary Levi will return as the titular superhero while Rachel Zegler, who plays Maria in Steven Spielberg’s forthcoming West Side Story adaptation, will also appear.

David F Sandberg is set to direct Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

Also in development is a film based on Shazam! antagonist Black Adam, with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the starring role.