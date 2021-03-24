Contestant blocked and removed on The Circle

The Circle Series 3

Billy has been blocked on The Circle and removed from the competition.

The contestant on the Channel 4 reality show found himself in the bottom two alongside Gemma.

However influencers Andy and Manrika opted to block him.

Our Circle Cuties are official! ? And with the romance confirmed, 'Felix' and Manrika's bedtime flirt can safely turn to fellow player suspicions #TheCircle pic.twitter.com/bImigvCCFw — The Circle (@C4TheCircle) March 24, 2021

Billy and Gemma came face to face for the first time before he exited the competition.

During the programme, Felix and Manrika also confirmed their romance.