Contestant blocked and removed on The Circle

During the programme, Felix and Manrika also confirmed their romance.

Billy has been blocked on The Circle and removed from the competition.

The contestant on the Channel 4 reality show found himself in the bottom two alongside Gemma.

However influencers Andy and Manrika opted to block him.

Billy and Gemma came face to face for the first time before he exited the competition.

In the show, contestants living in a block of flats communicate online without ever meeting face-to-face, meaning they can adopt fake identities and “catfish” one another.

