Selena Gomez shares throwback selfies with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez said she is “kinda missin” Taylor Swift as she shared throwback selfies with her close friend.

Gomez shared three pictures with her 217 million Instagram followers, including two selfies of her and Swift with the latter’s cat, Benjamin Button.

The third showed a smiling Gomez cradling the cat.

The singer first shared one of the pictures in October 2019, though two of the snaps appear to have been posted online for the first time.

Writing at the time, Gomez, 28, said: “My ride or die. I would die for this one. Thank you for forever being by my side.

“You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better, human being. I’m on your side for life.”

Gomez and Swift, 31, have been friends for more than a decade.

Both stars have been busy during the pandemic.

Gomez starred in the well-received HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef and earlier this month released her first Spanish-language EP Revelacion.