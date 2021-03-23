Professor Green: I’ve learned to love unconditionally

Professor Green says he has learned to “love entirely unconditionally” after becoming a father.

The rapper, 37, and his actress girlfriend Karima McAdams, 36, became parents to a boy this month.

Green wrote on Instagram: “Things I couldn’t do a week ago that I can now:

“Change nappies, burp a baby, dress a baby appropriately (though I did put a pair of dungarees on backwards), tell the difference between a baby’s cry for feeding / gas / nappy change / need for skin”, adding: “Love entirely unconditionally.”

The message was accompanied by a snap of the baby, Slimane Ray Manderson, on a blanket.

The rapper previously told how the baby arrived two weeks early and prompted “scare after scare”.

Green and McAdams began dating in the summer of 2019.

