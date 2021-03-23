Kirsty Gallacher: I’m completely ready for another baby

Kirsty Gallacher

Kirsty Gallacher has said she is “completely ready” to have another baby.

The presenter and mother-of-two, who is in a new relationship, said that at 45, she is not too old.

Gallacher told the Women’s Health UK podcast, Going For Goal: “I’d love another child. I feel completely ready for it.

“I feel healthier than ever, fitter than ever, I think my mind’s better than it’s ever been.

“I think sometimes when you have rough patches in your life… as long as you learn, come through it, and get yourself back in a strong place again, I think you feel rather good.”

And she added: “I’d obviously want to do it sooner rather than later, but I toy with it right now.

“I’m in a new relationship right now and I feel like saying, if someone’s got a problem (with Gallacher having another child at 45), why is that?

“Why am I too old? What is the problem if I’m fit, healthy, able, and we want to do that?”

Gallacher, who split from husband and former rugby player Paul Sampson in 2015, also said that the menopause “is a taboo subject still… I don’t know why”.

She said: “At the moment, I’m not having any symptoms of perimenopause.

“I’m ready for it, I’m aware of it, I do a lot of reading up on it. I know that weight training and fitness is vital.”