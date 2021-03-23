Film poster collection valued at more than £175,000 to be auctioned

Poster for the 1963 James Bond film From Russia With Love

A collection of film posters valued at more than £175,000 are to be sold at auction.

The Prop Store auction house is to sell memorabilia including a 1963 poster for James Bond film From Russia With Love, which has been valued at between £5,000 and £6,000.

Three posters for the original Star Wars trilogy will also go under the hammer with a guide price of between £2,000 and £3,000.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

A poster for 1971 film Le Mans has been valued at between £1,000 and £2,000.

In total 490 posters and artworks are being sold as part of the auction.

Prop Store CEO Stephen Lane said: “Prop Store is back with another incredible collection of posters going under the hammer on April 22.