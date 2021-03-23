Emma Corrin raffles off bespoke Golden Globes dress for charity

Emma Corrin (The Survivors Trust/PA)

Emma Corrin is raffling off her bespoke Golden Globes dress to raise money for a sexual violence charity.

The 25-year-old wore the Miu Miu piece as she virtually accepted the award for best performance by an actress in a drama TV series for her turn as Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown.

She has now given the dress to The Survivors Trust in a bid to raise money to fund a new Live Chat Service, which it hopes to launch later this year.

(The Survivors Trust/PA)

The winner will receive the black velvet gown embellished with crystals embroidery with a white organza neck which, although made to measure, is approximately a UK size six.

Corris is also joining the trust, which helps survivors of rape, sexual violence and sexual abuse, as an ambassador.

She said: “Recently more and more people are coming forward to talk about their experiences of sexual violence and sexual abuse, sharing their stories and raising awareness.

“However, for many survivors, speaking about what happened to them feels impossible, for reasons including their safety, shame or fear.

“It takes a lot to be able to speak about what you have experienced, because dealing with the truth of what has happened feels like an impossible feat.

“A journey towards healing and justice can seem totally out of reach, or just too much to handle; there is no training for handling trauma which is so utterly debilitating, that impacts every aspect of your life.

“It is essential that there are safe spaces available for survivors to turn to in order to feel like they can be heard and supported at their own pace by people trained to help.

“The work that The Survivors Trust does is just this.”

Fay Maxted, chief executive of The Survivors Trust, said: “I am delighted that Emma has chosen to support The Survivors Trust in this way.

“There has never been a more important time to raise awareness of the support survivors need.

“Calls to our helpline have increased by 174% compared to this time last year, and visits to our website seeking support and information increased by over 70% in the same time.

“Emma’s support will ensure that not only are much-needed funds raised for vital support services, but many more people will hear about our work and where survivors can get help.

“It isn’t easy to talk about sexual violence and sexual abuse and many survivors suffer in silence for years before they feel safe enough to seek help.

“This raffle will reach out in a positive way to raise awareness and also allow people in society to show they care.”