Another celebrity is crowned star baker in The Great Celebrity Bake Off

Nick Grimshaw, Dizzee Rascal, Philippa Perry and Reece Shearsmith (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

Comedian Reece Shearsmith has been crowned star baker on The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

The comic competed in Tuesday’s episode of the Channel 4 baking competition alongside rapper Dizzee Rascal, radio DJ Nick Grimshaw and psychotherapist and author Philippa Perry.

Shearsmith impressed the judges with his biscuit showstopper after creating an image of himself on stage.

Comedian Reece Shearsmith has been crowned star baker on The Great Celebrity Bake Off (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

Judge Prue Leith said the contestants this week were particularly strong.

“Normally I don’t expect anything much from the celebrities but these four bakers are a lot better than most of our celebrities,” she said during the programme.

At the beginning of the show Dizzee Rascal said he had not baked before coming on the show, which he also said he had never watched before.

Commenting on his first effort, which was a carrot cake, judge Paul Hollywood said: “It tastes amazing.

“It really does taste good.”

He added it was “mighty impressive” for a first attempt.

The final round of the competition saw the celebrities create a bake which depicted them at work.

Dizzee Rascal took part in the celebrity edition of Bake Off (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA)

Dizzee Rascal recreated his Boy In Da Corner album cover, while Grimshaw produced an abstract image of him at the Glastonbury music festival.

Perry used biscuits to make a picture of her replying to emails from psychotherapy patients, while Shearsmith created an image of him on stage.

After Perry won the technical challenge to make a Queen of Puddings and Shearsmith earned a Hollywood handshake in the first round for his pumpkin cake, the judges agreed they had to choose between the pair when picking the star baker.

Matt Lucas is hosting the series on his own while Noel Fielding is away on paternity leave after welcoming his second child.

Comedian Katherine Ryan and broadcasters Anneka Rice and Stacey Dooley are also competing in the series.