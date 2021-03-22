Bridgerton star among cast additions to The Witcher series two

Invictus Premiere – London

Veteran actor Simon Callow and Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh are among the stars joining the cast of The Witcher series two.

The dark fantasy series, starring Superman lead Henry Cavill as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, premiered on Netflix in 2019 to critical acclaim.

It is returning for a second outing with seven new cast members, the streaming giant has announced.

Simon Callow (Ben Birchall/PA)

Andoh, who played Lady Danbury in the first series of Netflix’s raunchy period drama Bridgerton, will take on role of priestess Nenneke.

Stage and screen star Callow, meanwhile, will play the part of detective Codringher.

Liz Carr, best known as forensic examiner Clarissa Mullery on Silent Witness, will play businesswoman Fenn, while The Hobbit star Graham McTavish will debut as intelligence agent Dijkstra.

Downton Abbey actor Kevin Doyle, Bridgerton’s Chris Fulton and Cassie Clare will also feature as new roles in the second series.

Liz Carr (Ian West/PA)

Season two of the fantasy drama follows Geralt as he takes Princess Cirilla to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen and will continue to draw on Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s books.

Sapkowski’s Witcher Saga is based on hunters called witchers who fight off deadly monsters after having gained supernatural powers.

Netflix’s series also stars Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Princess Ciri.