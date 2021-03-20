Susanna Reid ‘didn’t see Boris’ as she gets Covid jab

Susanna Reid

Susanna Reid joked she “didn’t see Boris, do need a haircut” as she revealed she has had her first dose of the Covid vaccine.

The Good Morning Britain star, 50, said she received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson also received his first dose on Friday.

Sharing a photo of herself getting the injection, she wrote: “JABBED! Thanks to Kamilah who administered the AZ vax (& Graeme who booked me in).

“Thumbs up to all the hard-working staff & volunteers at St Thomas’ Hospital vaccination centre (where Boris Johnson also got his today) on a record day for jabs.”

She shared a different picture on Instagram, which showed her looking away from the needle, and wrote: “Didn’t see Boris. Do need a haircut.”

It has been a busy few weeks for Reid after the departure of her Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan, who exited the show following a backlash against his incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex and her headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She has since said the programme will be “very different” but “shows go on”.

The UK is on the verge of reaching the major milestone of giving more than 50% of the adult population their first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Government data up to March 18 suggests that 49.9% of the population aged 18 and over have received a first dose, with an estimated 73,000 more jabs needed to pass the halfway mark.

Mr Johnson gave a double thumbs-up to mark his vaccination as he was given the jab at Westminster Bridge Vaccination Centre at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London shortly after 6.30pm.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson after receiving the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine (Frank Augstein/PA)

Leaving hospital he told reporters: “I literally did not feel a thing and so it was very good, very quick and I cannot recommend it too highly.