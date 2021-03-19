Sinitta says she feels ‘relieved’ after receiving coronavirus jab

Coronavirus – Fri Mar 19, 2021

Sinitta has said she feels “relieved” to have been given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The singer, 52, said she initially inherited some concerns about having the jab from her mother, who has turned down the opportunity of receiving it.

However after making an effort to learn more about the vaccine, she said she is glad she decided to get it.

“I’m really proud of myself and I feel relieved that I have taken this step,” she told the PA news agency.

“We all need to have the vaccine no matter what race, whether we are even illegal immigrants, whether we are registered with the GP or not,” she added.

“Everyone needs to have the vaccine because that’s how we are going to get to move forward again with our lives.”

Sinitta added she is in an “ongoing battle” to persuade her mother to have the jab.

The singer was filmed being given the jab.

After being told that the vaccine had been administered, she said: “You did it? Oh my god, I swear I didn’t feel anything.”