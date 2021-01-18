The Ranganation to return for third series on BBC Two

Romesh Ranganathan

Romesh Ranganathan’s comedy programme The Ranganation is to return to BBC Two for a third series.

The Bafta-nominated comedy will air next month.

The last series of the programme was presented from Ranganathan’s garage due to the coronavirus pandemic, however the new episodes have been filmed in a television studio.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Ranganathan said: “Working with The Ranganation is always a highlight for me so I’m looking forward to being virtually reunited with them all and unpicking the week’s events together.

“We are also back in the studio, which is partly because we have figured out a way to do it safely but mainly because my marriage wouldn’t have survived doing the show from my house again.”

The programme sees Ranganathan and two celebrity guests discuss the week’s news in front of a focus group of 20 members of the public who aim to provide a cross section of the country.

(Ian West/PA)

Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two, said: “For my money The Ranganation was the best lockdown comedy series on TV last year and I’m delighted that Romesh and his merry band are returning to our screens.

“The Ranganation are a unique cross section of modern Britain and Romesh is a master at driving the most insightful and hilarious insights into contemporary life.”