Another celebrity has their identity revealed in The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer

Glenn Hoddle has become the latest celebrity to have their identity revealed in The Masked Singer.

The celebrity panel failed to guess the identity of the former England footballer and manager before he removed his costume.

Hoddle, 63, was disguised as Grandfather Clock.

Time has RUN OUT for GRANDFATHER CLOCK ? Did YOU GUESS IT?! ?️‍♀️?️‍♂️ #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/FqKlFSKHoT — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 16, 2021

Discussing the panel’s guesses about his identity after taking off his mask, he said: “They were so close, I thought ‘any time now you were going to nail it’, but you didn’t clock me.”

He added he was “so hot under there”.

Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall all thought the disguised performer was an ex-football player.

(Ian West/PA)

Hoddle dropped a number of hints about his identity, including a reference to the late Argentine player Diego Maradona’s infamous “hand of god” goal against England.

He was on the pitch at the time of the controversial goal during the 1986 World Cup quarter-final.

Ross thought goalkeeper Peter Shilton was hiding behind the costume, Gilligan guessed it was Lee Dixon, McCall opted for David Seaman and Ora went for Ian Wright.

Ross said he was “kicking himself” after Hoddle’s identity was revealed.

Jonathan Ross (Ian West/PA)

Hoddle was in the last two alongside Viking, who escaped having their identity revealed, while Bush Baby, Harlequin and Blob were also put through to the next stage of the competition.

Last week, actress Martine McCutcheon was revealed as Swan.

Singers Mel B and Sophie Ellis-Bextor also had their identities revealed earlier in the series.